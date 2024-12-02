OKU student killed in motorcycle-car collision

MALACCA: A student with learning disabilities died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car on Jalan Klebang Besar here at around 2.30am Sunday.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the 17-year-old victim, a student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Rahmat Kuala Sungai Baru, Alor Gajah, died at the scene, believed due to internal injuries.

However, the 35-year-old Toyota Vios car driver, who is a civil servant in Selangor, escaped unhurt.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the Toyota Vios was travelling from Batang Tiga towards Klebang while the teenager, riding a Yamaha 135 LC, was approaching from the opposite direction.

“It is believed that the collision occurred when the motorcycle veered into the car’s lane, and the car was unable to evade it,” he said in a statement today.

He said investigations found that the car driver’s licence had expired on Jan 17 while the victim did not have a licence, and the motorcycle road tax also expired on Nov 8, 2022.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and the vehicles involved were taken to Puspakom for further inspection. - Bernama