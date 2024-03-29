Old quote taken out of context in viral statement, Sultan Nazrin's office lodges police report

IPOH: The Office of the Sultan of Perak has lodged a police report concerning the viral racist statement which used a quote from Sultan Nazrin Shah’s decree 19 years ago, which was taken completely out of context.

Orang Kaya Bendahara Seri Maharaja General (Rtd) Tan Sri Dr Mohd Zahidi Zainuddin said that the report was lodged yesterday as it was believed that certain parties were trying to stoke racial and religious tensions by using the quote from the Sultan’s decree in 2005.

“In order to protect the honour of His Royal Highness the Sultan of Perak from being dragged and tarnished by any party to fulfil their explicit and implicit agendas, the Office of the Sultan of Perak lodged a police report on March 28, 2024,” he said in a statement issued by the Office of Perak Dewan Negara here today.

Dr Mohd Zahidi said the Sultan is worried that the unethical action of taking the quote out of context would stir up unnecessary controversies and jeopardise public order in the country.

The racist statement using the quote from Sultan Nazrin’s decree when the ruler was the Raja Muda of Perak launching the 2nd Malay Education Congress in Kuala Lumpur on March 27, 2005, has been circulated through a WhatsApp group named ‘Amanah Membina Negara’ recently.

Elaborating, Dr Mohd Zahidi said that in the decree, Sultan Nazrin, talked about factors influencing the strengths and weaknesses of the Malays and emphasised the importance of the nation being independent in spirit, liberated in mind, enriched with positive values, free to pursue knowledge and instilled with national confidence.

“His Royal Highness emphasised that religion, leaders, family, society, as well as knowledge and education, play a significant role in Malay's culture. The ruler also reminded the Malays to be vigilant so as not to fall too quickly into the trap of repeating negative expressions that demean their own dignity.

“Throughout the decree, His Royal Highness did not in any way associate or express any resentment towards any ethnic group in this country,” he said.

In another development, Dr Mohd Zahidi said Sultan Nazrin Shah has also been briefed by the police about the incident of a petrol bomb being hurled at a convenience store in Bidor on March 26.

“His Royal Highness described this incident as a worrying signal that requires serious attention and decisive action to immediately curb the spread of racial flames.

“The Sultan believes that the majority of Malaysians are rational, moderate, and prioritise harmonious relationships and peace.

“Sultan Nazrin also gave assurance to provide shelter and protection to every citizen in this country of various ethnicities and religions, fairly and justly, to continue living together in harmony and peace, building and developing a safe and prosperous nation,” he added. -Bernama