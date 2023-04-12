One-and-a-half month salary aid for Pahang civil servants

KUANTAN: The Pahang government has announced a special financial assistance of one and a half months salary or a minimum of RM2,000 to all state civil servants, which will be credited next year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, who made the announcement during the tabling of the Pahang Budget 2024 themed ‘Pahang Prihatin, Rakyat Makmur’, said the special aid involved a total allocation of RM39.6 million.

“I would like to express my appreciation and gratitude to all civil servants who continuously provide support and confidence in carrying out this responsibility.

“Professionalism and mutual respect are key ingredients in ensuring Pahang’s continued progress and prosperity,” he said at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

Wan Rosdy also hoped the special assistance would motivate Pahang civil servants to continue working hard and enhance their achievements in the future.–Bernama