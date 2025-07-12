Lavrov meets Kim Jong Un in North Korea amid Russia ties

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to North Korea, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed.

The meeting took place in the port city of Wonsan, with an official photo shared on Telegram showing the two leaders together.

The talks come as Russia and North Korea continue to strengthen diplomatic and military cooperation, particularly following North Korea’s deployment of thousands of troops to support Russian forces in Ukraine. The troops were reportedly involved in efforts to push Ukrainian forces out of Russia’s Kursk region during the months-long offensive.

Analysts suggest the deepening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang reflect shared geopolitical interests, including mutual opposition to Western sanctions. The meeting between Lavrov and Kim signals further alignment on strategic issues, though neither side disclosed specific agreements.

- Reuters