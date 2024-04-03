PETALING JAYA: It is estimated that that one motorcyclist or pillion rider dies every two hours in Malaysia, according to the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

As reported by Harian Metro, Road Transport Department (JPJ) Law Enforcement senior director Datuk Lokman Jamaan revealed that fatal accidents involving motorcyclists have increased from 6,080 cases in 2022 to 6,344 cases in 2023.

“This shows an eight per cent increase in cases. From the figures, about 4,000 of those who died were motorcyclists, with an average of one fatal accident [occurring] every two hours,” said Lokman.

Meanwhile, Lokman said JPJ has issued a total of 165,553 summonses between Feb 1 and Feb 28 in an operation held in conjunction with Chinese New Year and the school holidays.

“We have inspected 768,276 vehicles in a nationwide operation and issued a total of 165,553 summonses for various offences.”

According to Lokman, the highest number of summonses were issued to people driving without a licence, about 26% of the offences — or 42,505 summonses.

“We also issued 17,762 summonses to foreigners for various traffic violations, including driving lorries without a licence,“ he said.

Lokman added that 5,180 out of 6,413 seized vehicles were motorcycles.

“A total of 33 people were also caught for substance abuse as they tested positive [for drugs] in urine tests,“ he said.

