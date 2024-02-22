One soldier killed, five others injured as military truck overturns near Jitra

JITRA: One soldier was killed while five others were injured after a military truck carrying a consignment of food lost control and overturned at Jalan Kampung Bukit Kechik Changlun near here today.

Kubang Pasu deputy police chief DSP Chien Chunng Tsaur said police received a call regarding the incident at 1.30 pm today.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the accident occurred when the truck driven by a 29-year-old soldier who was on duty at Camp 5 of the Bukit Kayu Hitam Border Regiment was heading from Kepala Batas Wataniah Camp (513 AW) towards the 30th Brigade headquarters in Bukit Cowder Camp, Perlis.

“The truck was carrying a consignment of food ration. At the scene of the accident, it is believed that the truck was avoiding an oncoming car before losing control,” he said here today.

He said the narrow road and the unpaved road shoulder caused the truck driver to lose control and it veered off the road in the oil palm plantation.

“In the accident, one of the five passengers seated in the back of the truck sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said.

Chien said the body of the deceased was sent to the Jitra Hospital for post-mortem and one injured victim was also receiving treatment there, while four others were sent to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar for further treatment.

He said the case was being investigated in accordance with Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987 for reckless driving.-Bernama