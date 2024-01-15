Online seller loses over RM70,000 to investment scam

KUANTAN: An online seller claimed to have lost RM70,822 to a non-existent investment scheme last week.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 38-year-old victim claimed to have received a WhatsApp message about a Bitcoin investment scheme on Jan 10.

“Attracted by the promise of lucrative returns, the victim withdrew her savings and contacted the suspect, who instructed her to make 25 online money transfers to seven accounts for investment purposes,” he said in a statement today.

Yahaya said the victim realised she had been deceived when she did not receive any funds, prompting her to file a report at the police station in Cameron Highlands yesterday.

He advised the public to be vigilant and not to be influenced by investment schemes offering lucrative returns in a short period of time and to verify account and phone numbers at https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my before making a transaction. -Bernama