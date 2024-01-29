Op Daddy: Six more women arrested

KLANG: Police have arrested six more women to facilitate investigations into a case of a local man promoting sex videos involving over 20 women on social media.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director, Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain (pix) said the women, 21 to 36, were arrested last week under the second phase of Op Daddy.

“Investigations revealed that all the women had sex voluntarily, there was no coercion and some were driven by profit. The women have been remanded to help with investigations to track other individuals involved in producing the sex videos,” he told a media conference after a townhall session with him here today.

He reminded the public that legal action could be taken against individuals keeping pornographic materials on their gadgets under Section 292 of the Penal Code.

“Doesn’t matter if your friends passed it or gave it, it’s material, it’s your position,“ he said.

Meanwhile, on the nationwide Op Pintas Mega, Mohd Shuhaily said that 285 foreigners were arrested in 42 raids with the cooperation of various police contingents, the Immigration Department, the Labour Department, the Department of Environment, Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Air Selangor.

“A total of 64 victims (22 women, 12 men, 20 girls, 10 boys from the Phillipines, Indonesia Bangladesh, Cambodia and Myanmar) were rescued, four of them were people with disabilities (PwD) under Section 44 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007,” he said, adding that investigations are being conducted under Section 12 and 14 of ATIPSOM 2007 as well as Section 55B, 15(1)(C) and 6(1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963. -Bernama