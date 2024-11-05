Op Gegar: 39 foreigners including 29 GROs held

MANJUNG: Twenty-nine Vietnamese women believed to be working as guest relations officers (GROs) and masseuses were among the 39 illegal immigrants detained in a raid on four establishments around Manjung here.

Perak Immigration director Meor Hezbullah Meor Abd Malik said the arrests were made following inspections on 82 individuals during Op Gegar from 11 pm yesterday until 2 am today.

“All 39 foreigners detained hail from Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia, Thailand and China, aged between 25 and 35.

“The raid at the two karaoke centres and two massage parlours was prompted by complaints and surveillance related to GRO activities,” he told a press conference.

He noted that the premises had been raided last year and had committed repeated offenses, therefore the department would escalate the matter to the local authorities (PBT).

“After checking, we have found that the entertainment centres still have valid licenses. However, we will conduct a review with the PBT to ascertain if these establishments comply with the stipulated operational requirements,” he said.

Meor Hezbullah said all foreign nationals were taken to the detention depot in Ipoh for further investigation under Sections 6(1)(c) and 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Investigations are also being conducted under Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, and the Passports Act 1966.