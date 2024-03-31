Op Samseng Jalanan: 14 mat rempit arrested, 20 motorcycles seized

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The police arrested 14 motorcyclists believed to be involved in illegal street racing under Op Samseng Jalanan at Kilometre (KM) 131, North-South Expressway northbound near Sama Gagah, here, early this morning.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief ACP Helmi Aris said police also confiscated 20 motorcycles for various offences in a four-hour operation which began at about 12 midnight last night.

“In the operation, a total of 60 motorcyclists were inspected before arresting 14 of them aged 20 to 30 while 20 motorcycles were also confiscated,“ he said here today.

He said those arrested were investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for riding against the traffic flow and racing in groups and endangering themselves and other road users.

He said the police also issued 100 summonses for various road offences in the operation carried out to combat the activities of street thugs and mat rempit in the area.