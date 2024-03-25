Open burning: Kedah DOE received 117 complaints

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Department of Environment (DOE) director Sharifah Zakiah Syed Sahab said it received 117 complaints about open burning between Jan 1 and March 23.

She said most complaints involved open burning in residential areas, villages and commercial sites.

“Following the hot spell that has hit the country, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability activated the National Open Burning Action Plan (PTPTK) to prevent open burning and haze situations that can affect the air quality.

“Kedah DOE has distributed leaflets regarding the ban on open burning to locals and carried out periodic patrols,” she said in a statement today, adding that the department had investigated all the complaints.

She said that the Kedah DOE will impose a compound of RM2,000 for each pile of burning carried out and, if the burning spreads to a larger area, it will recommend opening an investigation paper with a maximum fine of RM500,000.

“The public can channel complaints or information to the toll-free line at 1-800-88-2727 or via the DOE e-complaint portal at http://e-aduan.doe.gov.my,” she said. -Bernama