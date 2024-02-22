Ops Tiris 3.0: Over RM5 mln in subsidised goods seized: Armizan

KOTA KINABALU: More than RM5 million worth of subsidised goods that were misappropriated and smuggled were seized in ‘Ops Tiris 3.0’ from Jan 1 to Feb 15, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said.

It involved the seizure of subsidised diesel worth RM4.76 million, RON95 petrol (RM90,611), liquefied petroleum gas (RM154,189), cooking oil (RM107,759) and sugar RM35,736.

In Sabah, 221 inspections were carried out, recording 29 cases with a total value of controlled items seized amounting to RM192,845, he told newsmen after officiating a workshop, involving enforcement agencies, to strategise efforts to curb the misappropriation of controlled goods.

“Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) and other relevant agencies had embarked on the operation aimed at combating the misappropriation of subsidised diesel, which caused losses to the country and prevented it from reaching those eligible,” he said.

Armizan said in Ops Tiris 1.0 and 2.0 conducted from March 1 to Dec 31 last year, approximately 6.4 million litres of diesel valued at RM14.2 million were seized, along with other non-diesel seizures totalling RM42.1 million, while in Sabah, it amounted to RM1.05 million during the same period.

On the workshop, he said it was held to discuss and improve cooperation in Tiris operations involving 16 enforcement agencies to expand the enforcement scope to other controlled items besides diesel.

Among the workshop’s objectives are to strengthen cooperation with enforcement agencies in border areas and improve standard operating procedures (SOP) for the handover of cases from other enforcement agencies.

Armizan said they also involve monitoring and inspections at business premises involving wholesalers and retailers in border areas and the audit of diesel wholesalers, holders of controlled item permits, bunkering and exporting companies.

“Also, implementing new business-friendly initiatives aimed at increasing awareness among traders regarding ethical codes and business legislation regulations,” he said.-Bernama