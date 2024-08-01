Over 3,000 students in Pahang have benefitted from MARA education foundation assistance since 2021

JERANTUT: Over 3,000 students in Pahang have benefitted from the MARA Education Foundation (YPM) Educational Assistance Programme, involving an allocation of RM573,500 since its implementation three years ago.

The programme aims to assist Malay and Bumiputera students who are recipients of aid, as well as those from the B40 group residing in six districts, namely Bera, Jerantut, Maran, Pekan, Rompin, and Temerloh, which come under the Bubar Regional Development Authority (LKW).

Ministry of Rural and Regional Development secretary-general Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun said the ministry, through its agencies, was committed to emphasising education development in rural and remote areas.

However, he said such efforts needed to be intensified with the cooperation of various parties by providing access to education, offering assistance that benefits students, and promoting awareness campaigns about the importance of education.

“Education is not only for increasing one’s knowledge, but it can also help us to increase our self-confidence and remove our inferiority complex, besides allowing us to be on par with other communities.

“I hope that the children who benefit today can make the most of the opportunities given. May these students become successful individuals who can contribute back to the community,“ he said when inaugurating the programme at SMK Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Kuala Tahan here, today. YPM chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Mohamed Said was also present.

The YPM Educational Assistance Programme provides financial aid, school equipment, electronic devices, and educational programme to rural students to continue their schooling sessions and avoid absenteeism.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Ramlan said more than 120 students received assistance during today’s programme in the form of a school starter kit worth RM150, which included uniforms and a school bag.

He said that the assistance through this corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme was aimed at alleviating the burden of parents in preparing for the next school session. -Bernama