THERE are no limits to how much wealthy individuals can spend on certain occasions – even more than the average person might spend in a lifetime.

A viral TikTok video recently sparked scrutiny online after a businesswoman apologised to her daughter for spending “only” RM1 million on her 11th birthday celebration.

“Please forgive me. This is all I could afford to give you – only RM1 million. I’ve spent it all on your birthday this time,” read the video text.

The video made rounds online, with many accusing the entrepreneur of flaunting her wealth.

In the video, the businesswoman’s child was shown receiving several expensive gifts, including an Apple iMac, a Rolex watch, and a Toyota Vellfire.

“(I) hope you, my daughter, are happy with these gifts even if they are not much,” she added.

Later in the video, the entrepreneur further explains that the lavish party was planned in advance as a surprise for her daughter.

“During her birthday, she came up to me twice, expecting me to wish her but I acted like I did not know anything about it,” she said, further apologising.

Netizens shared their thoughts on the lavish birthday bash, with many responding jokingly to the amount spent.

“RM1 million only? Poor child, don’t be so stingy with them,” one user joked.

“Even if it’s RM10, it’s far more meaningful coming from a mother’s heart than spending RM1 million for the sake of content,” commented another.

“Not to be rude, but it seems like she’s trying really hard to show off,” one netizen claimed.

Several users also commented on the child’s extravagant gifts, particularly the Toyota Vellfire, noting its impracticality.

“She’s been gifted a car even though she’s not old enough to drive it,” another remarked.