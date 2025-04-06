JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said it was investigating an incident on Tuesday in which it said its forces fired “warning shots” at Gazans near an aid centre, and which the Red Cross said killed 27 people.

“Earlier today, (Israeli) forces fired warning shots about half a kilometre from the aid distribution area, toward suspects who were approaching in a way that endangered their safety -- the safety of the soldiers. The incident is being investigated, and here too, we will uncover the truth,“ army spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said in a televised statement.