  1. World

Israel army says investigating after firing at Gazans near aid site

AFP
Displaced Palestinians return from a food distribution centre in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on June 1, 2025. - AFPpixDisplaced Palestinians return from a food distribution centre in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on June 1, 2025. - AFPpix

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said it was investigating an incident on Tuesday in which it said its forces fired “warning shots” at Gazans near an aid centre, and which the Red Cross said killed 27 people.

“Earlier today, (Israeli) forces fired warning shots about half a kilometre from the aid distribution area, toward suspects who were approaching in a way that endangered their safety -- the safety of the soldiers. The incident is being investigated, and here too, we will uncover the truth,“ army spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said in a televised statement.