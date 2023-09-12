Over 30,000 online fraud cases with RM1.3 billion in losses recorded from Jan-Nov

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 32,462 cases of online fraud with losses amounting to RM1.3 billion were recorded from January to November this year.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said e-commerce crime cases were the highest at 10,993, followed by telecommunications crime (9,526); non-existent investment (5,036); non-existent loans (4,018); e-financial crime (2,006) and love scams (883).

He said the number of cases increased by 37.5 per cent from January to November this year compared to 23,608 cases in the same period last year.

“The non-existent investment cases recorded the biggest loss at RM421 million, followed by e-commerce crime (RM382 million); telecommunications crime (RM327.9 million); e-financial crime (RM103.6 million); love scam (RM40.9 million) and non-existent loans (RM38.5 million).

“The amount of losses increased by 33 per cent from January to November this year compared to RM771.1 million in the same period last year,“ he told a press conference after launching the Scam Free Malaysia Carnival at Pavilion Bukit Jalil here today.

The Scam Free Carnival is a collaboration between Whoscall Malaysia and Bukit Aman to combat commercial crimes in Malaysia.

Whoscall is a mobile application developed by Gogolook that offers caller identification services.

Ramli said the number of calls answered showed a 50 per cent drop from 66,810 to 34,996 since their collaboration started in January. - Bernama