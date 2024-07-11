A 23-year-old Malaysian woman, known only as Z, suffered severe injuries while riding the tube slide at Singapore’s Changi Airport’s Terminal 4 on November 4.

During the slide, two bones in her right leg broke, bending her calf at a 90-degree angle, she recalled, describing “a sharp pain” upon exiting the slide, Singaporean news outlet, Mothership reported.

After realising she couldn’t get up, she cried out for help but found no airport staff nearby, she said in her Xiaohongshu post on November 5.

Her friends eventually found assistance, and she was transported to Changi General Hospital (CGH) via ambulance, where doctors confirmed two broken bones in her right calf.

On November 4, Z and her friends arrived at Changi Airport to catch their 8.55pm. return flight to Malaysia.

With some time to spare, they decided to try out the slide, encouraged by positive reviews they had seen on Facebook and Xiaohongshu.

She told the Singaporean news outlet mothership.sg that she hadn’t heard of previous cases of injuries on the slide, as those posts “did not gain as much traction as the posts that praised the slide.”

According to Z, she and her friends had initially enjoyed the slide, but she noted that the high-speed turns felt “quite dangerous” and caused her calves to rub against the sides due to friction.

Wanting a safer second ride, she secured her skirt and removed her phone. However, her right calf struck the slide during the descent, and she felt her leg moving in a different direction from her body. She believes the anti-slip soles of her new running shoes worsened the impact, leading to fractures.

She recalled that she felt “her leg and her body were going in different directions.”

Following the mishap, she sat in pain for around 20 minutes until her friends located staff, who initially struggled to reach her. Once help arrived, it took nearly an hour for her to be taken to the hospital.

She shared that her injury required extensive treatment, including surgery to install steel plates and screws. The medical expenses have already exceeded S$560 (approx. RM1855), a cost that will rise with upcoming treatments back in Malaysia.

Beyond the financial strain, she expressed her disappointment about having to pause her rigorous fitness routine, which includes regular running and weight-lifting.

Z has since reported her experience to Changi Airport Group (CAG) and is awaiting a response. She hopes her story raises awareness about potential risks.

“I just wanted others to be aware of the dangers of the ride,” she was quoted as saying.

This incident follows a similar one in May 2024, where another traveller sustained a scalp injury on the same slide.

In response, CAG advised passengers to follow safety guidelines at the slide entrance, including positioning instructions and a reminder to wear covered shoes.

“Passengers can also call for help via an emergency contact number at the slide if they require assistance,“ a spokesperson said.