Explanation on U Mobile 5G licence award among highlights of Dewan Rakyat sitting today

KUALA LUMPUR: An explanation regarding the award of the second 5G network licence to U Mobile Sdn Bhd will be among the highlights of the Dewan Rakyat session today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s website, the matter will be raised during Minister’s Question Time by Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) to the Minister of Communications, seeking to understand the Federal Government’s rationale for awarding the licence to the company, given that 48.28 per cent of U Mobile’s equity was held by a foreign entity.

During the same session, Sabri Azit (PN-Jerai) will ask the Prime Minister about measures taken by the government to further strengthen Quran and Fardhu Ain (KAFA) classes nationwide to ensure they remain dynamic in line with the times, aiming to nurture a generation of future national leaders with high-quality human capital and noble character.

Mohd Nazri Abu Hassan (PN-Merbok) will query the Minister of Transport about the recent incident where a teenager died from an electric shock while charging his mobile phone using a socket on an express bus at the Penang Bus Terminal.

In the question-and-answer session, Ramkarpal Singh (PH-Bukit Gelugor) will ask the Minister of Youth and Sports about the steps the government will take to improve national sports performance following the recent performance of the national squad in the Olympics.

After the session, the Dewan Rakyat will continue with the winding up of the debate at the policy stage for the 2025 Supply Bill by ministers from each ministry.

The current Dewan Rakyat session runs for 35 days from Oct 14 to Dec 12.