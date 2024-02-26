Over 8,000 KAFA classes in Perak so far

IPOH: A total of 8,715 Al-Quran and Fardhu ‘Ain (KAFA) classes are currently operating in 659 Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat (SRAR) and SRAR Sepenuh Masa in Perak, the state legislative assembly was told today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the state government had provided assistance to the education system by offering per capita aid for KAFA classes, namely RM50 per year and RM24 from the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) to 89,226 students.

“In addition, additional allowances of RM200 per month have been provided to 3,210 KAFA teachers, and RM5 million has been allocated to renovate and build new Islamic education institutions including tadika Islam Perak, Sekolah Agama Rakyat and tahfiz,” he said when replying to a question from Dr Najihatussalehah Ahmad (PN-Bota).

Meanwhile, Saarani said the state government, in collaboration with the Perak Islamic Religious Department and the Perak State Education Department, had established KAFA Tulen classes operating in selected national schools, especially in densely populated areas and areas far from KAFA classes.

He said that so far, six national schools have implemented KAFA Tulen classes with a total of 286 students and 10 teachers.

The six schools are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sri Selama, Selama; SK Sungai Ramai, Ayer Tawar; SK Dato’ Sagor, Kampung Gajah; Pusat Kebajikan Taman Seri Puteri, Batu Gajah; Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ulu Slim, Slim River and SK Kumpulan Ganda, Teluk Intan. -Bernama