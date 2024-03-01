Over a thousand join Selawat Recitation Programme With Ustaz Don Daniyal in Ipoh

IPOH: More than 1,000 people participated in a ‘selawat’ (salutations upon the Prophet Muhammad) recitation programme with Ustaz Don Daniyal Don Biyajid at Bulatan Sultan Azlan Shah here tonight.

The programme organised by the Perak State Development Corporation (PKNP) was attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and his wife Datin Seri Aezer Zubin, as well as state executive council members and heads of government departments and agencies at the state level.

The programme began at 9 pm with the recitation of verses 122 to 129 of Surah At-Taubah, by 2023 Perak al-Quran recitation champion Mohd Kamaruzaman Daud.

It then continued with the recitation of selawat and ‘zikir’ (prayers) by the Qasidah Majelis Rasulullah group from Gerik, followed by a lecture titled ‘Mindset Tahun Baru’ (New Year’s Mindset) delivered by Ustaz Don Daniyal.

The programme was held to celebrate the new year as well as empower religious activities to benefit Muslims in Perak.–Bernama