Owners of premises face action if they refuse anti-Aedes checks by Perak Health Dept

IPOH: Legal action will be taken against any individual who refuses to allow the Perak Health Department (JKN) to inspect premises as well as homes suspected of being breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes (which can lead to dengue cases).

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A Sivanesan said individuals who fail to comply with the (health department) instructions can be prosecuted under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing civil servants from carrying out their duties.

“Health (Department) officers have a licence to enter premises believed to be breeding grounds for the Aedes mosquitoes. Any individual who does not comply with the instructions will be subject to legal action,“ he said at a press conference after chairing a state-level Committee Meeting to Combat Dengue in Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan here today.

“So, I hope all parties will cooperate and we will also move more aggressively to ensure that this dengue epidemic can be contained.”

Last year, Perak was ranked eighth after recording 4, 516 dengue cases out of a total of 123,133 cases in the country.

Meanwhile, Perak Health Department deputy director (Public Health) Dr Feisul Idzwan Mustapha said illegal farms and abandoned lots are also among the locations that contribute to the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes.

Additionally, the inspections also found that that these locations were not only not well maintained, but that there were many appliances or equipment filled with stagnant water.

“These appliances or equipment were not protected from the rain...as a result, water stagnated in them, which contributes to ideal breeding grounds for the Aedes mosquitoes,“ he also said.

“I hope this matter will be emphasised and we ask all parties not to take this disease (dengue) lightly,“ he added.–Bernama