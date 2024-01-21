PADU: KKDW to issue form to assist rural community register manually

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) will issue a form to help rural communities manually register in the central database hub (PADU) system.

Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said that it will be implemented by mobilising the Community Development Department (Kemas) and village heads to help the group.

“As there is a manual registration method, we will do it as soon as possible to determine the specific target group, where this targeted subsidy will be implemented immediately,” he told the media after the 2024 Unity Ponggal Celebration today.

“Kemas and the appointed village heads will be mobilised to do PADU registration; there will be a form, because not all of them can register online, so we must help rural people to register manually,” he said.

PADU, launched by the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, on Jan 2, is open to the public until March 31, and users can update and verify 30 personal details, including their identity card number, household number and residential address. - Bernama