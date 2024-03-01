PADU: Significant milestone in government’s pursuit of efficiency, inclusivity

KUALA LUMPUR: The newly launched Central Database Hub (PADU) system in Malaysia marks a significant milestone in the government’s pursuit of efficiency and inclusivity, with nobody left behind, said information technology experts.

Freddy Loo, who specialises in data and artificial intelligence (AI) technology, said that he is glad that someone (the government) is taking the bull by the horns to create a centralised database, as this initiative is long overdue and signals a departure from the practice of each ministry creating its own isolated databases.

“The noble intent, particularly focusing on targeted subsidies, is not only timely but also a much-needed leap forward,” he told Bernama today.

Loo said that it was evident that PADU emphasised data and cyber security, considering the recent incidents of data leakages in this country. However, a key concern is the lack of clarity on a singular accountable party for (not just) data security and data integrity.

“In the corporate world, a chief data officer plays a pivotal role in establishing policies and security measures -- such a role is equally essential in the government.

“Security encompasses more than technical safeguards; it involves robust policies, awareness, and capabilities to deter hackers. It’s about making the effort to hack more expensive than the value of the data itself, to disincentive hackers,” said Loo.

He said that encouraging Malaysians to update their data voluntarily is a positive step, but the process needs clarification.

“Is this a one-time exercise, or will it be the responsibility of citizens to keep their data updated? The synchronisation of data across all government databases is crucial; for instance, if there is an address change, should the rakyat update the National Registration Department (NRD) and then PADU or vice versa? Why isn’t this process automated, for seamless synchronisation?

Meanwhile, Loo opined that PADU’s internal development by MAMPU within a short time frame is commendable, as he said that success should not only be measured by its efficiency but also by the positive outcomes it brings to the community, such as this immediate intent to improve government finances by reduction of subsidies.

“Success of PADU should be measured by its impact and outcome, to both government and (all segments) of rakyat, to ensure acceptance of these initiatives. Hence, it’s key to establish specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound (SMART) key performance indicators (KPIs), overseen by a chief data officer, for tracking and executing goals over a defined period,” he said.

Loo also acknowledges the positive step forward, as it bodes well with the recent government initiative of the National Digital ID, as the future indeed looks promising.

PowerBloc Generation general manager Sri Utami Dewi Kasman said that there are ‘enemies of the State’ who have the financial resources and manpower and are more than willing to invest to capture data, while to the eyes of cyber hackers, PADU is seen as a honeypot for them to attack.

“I am sure the agencies who have developed this system have formulated a robust cyber security strategy aligned to international standards, for example the United States’ Department of Commerce National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Framework, and others, so that they could better prepare themselves for the current imminent threats,” she said.

Meanwhile, National Tech Association of Malaysia (Pikom) chairman, Ong Chin Seong, added that the deployment of PADU would help streamline data which is collected by various government agencies and ministries, for better decision-making and policy intervention.

“As the government would be collecting a huge amount of data among citizens and residents in the country, prioritising cyber security is paramount. Regular audit checks would be necessary to ensure that data is stored securely,” said Ong.

In addition, Ong said that laws need to be in place to ensure that those handling, processing and using the data are well aware of their responsibilities.

“The amendments to the Personal Data Protection Act are currently being looked at, and expanding the scope would ensure that the public sector is subjected to the same conditions as private counterparts,” he added.–Bernama