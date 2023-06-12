Pahang establishes state economic advisory council - MB

KUANTAN: The Pahang government has established the State Economic Advisory Council (MPEN) to strengthen the state’s economy, says Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

MPEN, which will be in effect for two years from Dec 1, is chaired by former CIMB Group Holdings Bhd chairman Tan Sri Mohamed Nazir Abdul Razak and comprises nine members including two from the state executive council and two senior state officials.

Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) was appointed as the MPEN Secretariat.

“MPEN was established so that the state government can pool together the experience and expertise of its members from the private sector and the state government to help propel Pahang towards a sustainable economy with the function of planning and enacting the five-year Pahang State Economic Master Plan.

“MPEN is also responsible for providing strategic advice on economic development opportunities, challenges and new economic developments that focus on industrial development, investment attraction innovation, trade, regional development and workforce development,“ he said.

Wan Rosdy said this in a statement distributed after the session to hand over MPEN letters of appointment was held at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

He also expressed hope that the establishment of MPEN could drive the state’s economy in a better, comprehensive and competitive manner towards becoming a developed state. - Bernama