Papagomo's representation to drop sedition charge dismissed, trial on July 11

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General Chambers (AGC) has dismissed the representation submitted by former UMNO Youth Exco Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris to drop the charge against him for allegedly making seditious remarks linking the government to pro-Israel and pro-Western countries last year.

Sessions Court Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali was informed of the matter by deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Deepa Nair Thevaharan today during the mention of the case.

“Regarding the representation submitted by the accused last April 5, the instruction received from the AGC is for the case to proceed. The representation by the accused was dismissed,” said Deepa Nair.

Meanwhile, Deputy Public Prosecutor Datin Kalmizah Salleh informed the court that the prosecution had submitted several documents to the defence and requested a date for case management to submit the remaining documents.

Lawyer Logen Eskander Abdullah, representing Wan Muhammad Azri, also known as Papagomo, 41, confirmed receiving the documents.

Following that, Siti Aminah said the case would proceed with the trial on July 11, 12, 29 and 30 as had been set earlier.

The judge also fixed July 4 or case management.

On Jan 8, Wan Muhammad Azri, 41, pleaded not guilty to the charge of making seditious remarks linking the government to pro-Israel and pro-Western countries on the Facebook page.

He was charged with making seditious remarks on the Facebook page of Halid Hamidi (Halid Mat Kool), and an individual saw the remarks at a condominium in Jalan Tong Shin, Bukit Bintang at 1 pm on Nov 8.

The charge was framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Sedition Act 1948 and is punishable under Section 4(1) of the same law, which provides a fine of not more than RM5,000 or a maximum of three years in jail or both upon conviction.