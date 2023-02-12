PAS retains Kemaman parliamentary seat

CHUKAI: PAS retained the Kemaman seat when its candidate Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar won the by-election held for the parliamentary constituency today.

The Terengganu Menteri Besar won by a 37,220-vote majority, after securing 64,998 votes, defeating Barisan Nasional’s Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed, who obtained 27,778 votes.

The official result was announced by Returning Officer Ahmad Farhan Abdul Wahab at the vote-tallying centre at the Kemaman Municipal Council’s Dewan Berlian Utama here.

Ahmad Farhan said the voter turnout was 65.76 per cent.

In the 15th General Election (GE15), PAS, through its candidate Che Alias Hamid, won with a 27,179-vote majority, defeating three other candidates: Datuk Seri Ahmad Said (BN), Hasuni Sudin (Pakatan Harapan) and Rosli Ab Ghani (Parti Pejuang Tanah Air).

The by-election was held following the Terengganu Election Court’s decision on Sept 26 to nullify Che Alias’s victory in GE15. - Bernama