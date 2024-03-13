ALOR STAR: PAS has expressed worry about the Education Ministry’s directive to keep school canteens open throughout Ramadan, calling it “excessive”.

According to The Star, Datuk Ahmad Yahaya, head of the Pas Ulama Council, emphasised that closing school canteens during Ramadan is a cultural and religious practice to respect fasting Muslims, particularly students who are training to fast.

Yahaya, a Pokok Sena member of parliament, alleged that Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek issued the directive in haste, claiming it was insulting to the holy month of Ramadan.

This was owing to Sidek’s announcement that school canteen operators should continue to operate throughout Ramadan.

She stated that it is typical operational procedure for schools throughout the holy month.

She did, however, say that schools should give non-Muslims with counsel and instruction in order to teach them mutual respect for those fasting.

Meanwhile, Yahaya stated that all parties should begin educating about the value of fasting, particularly Muslim students.

Additionally, the PAS representative claimed “This can be handled harmoniously without the need for directives to keep canteen operations running while students observe Ramadan.”

“This doesn’t mean we’re preventing non-Muslim students from eating during the day. It’s also a form of education for them to respect Ramadan while in school.”

“They can bring packed meals and eat in designated areas. That’s sufficient without the need for a directive to open canteens, which is seen as excessive,“ he asserted in his statement today.

“Non-Muslim students will also appreciate the significance of fasting even without coercion,“ he went on to say.

