DEWAN Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) recently released the correct spelling of many Malay words pertaining to the holy month of Ramadan, which has sparked an online discussion among Malaysians.

In the linked infographic, DBP shared that the word “Ramadhan” is actually spelled “Ramadan.”

Other terms such as “Murtabak” are now spelled as “Martabak,“ “Bazaar” as “Bazar,“ “Kuetiow” as “Kuetiau,“ and “Briyani” as “Beriani.”

These modifications elicited a variety of comments, with some thanking DBP for clearing up misunderstanding and others seeking clarity on the official spellings of more terms.

Meanwhile, another Facebook user responded in a fairly hilarious manner, writing “Many signs are still incorrect.... “Dihadapan should be di hadapan.”

Another online user stated, “It doesn’t matter. Even at work, BM is rarely used. Vendors frequently send letters and emails to the government in English. The shop’s signage is likewise in English. BM is a spoken language rather than a written one.”

