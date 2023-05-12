PDRM offers 50% summons reduction from Dec 8-10

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will offer a 50 per cent reduction for selected compound traffic summons in conjunction with the “One Year With the MADANI Government” programme from Dec 8 to 10, at the grounds of the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Bukit Aman Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department director, Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the offer does not include traffic offences for 2023 that involve accidents, court cases with arrest warrant status or still in trial, and offences that are not compoundable.

“The compound fines can only be paid at the checking and payment counters at the grounds of the Bukit Jalil National Stadium from 9 am to 4 pm on Dec 8 (Fri), and from 9 am to 6 pm on Dec 9 and 10,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He urged the public to check if they have any summons at the PDRM portal or MyBayar app before going to the payment counter to avoid congestion and speed up the payment process. - Bernama