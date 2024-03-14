Penang KPDN seizes fake mobile phone spare parts, accessories

BUTTERWORTH: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Penang branch seized various mobile phone spare parts and accessories of well-known brands, believed to be counterfeits, with an estimated value of RM68,216 in a raid on four premises in Bandar Perai Jaya, yesterday.

Its director S. Jegan said the raids were carried out by KPDN enforcement officers together with representatives of trademark owners after receiving a complaint regarding the sale of counterfeit goods at the premises for suspected violations of the Trademark Act 2019.

“During the inspection, a total of 2,938 units of mobile phone spare parts of various brands including Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei and Redmi, estimated to be worth RM58,896 were seized.

“Also seized were 964 units of accessories worth RM9,320 with a total seizure estimated at RM68,216,” he said in a statement today.

Jegan said that three local men and a woman claimed to be supervisors at the premises were also arrested and the investigation was conducted in accordance with the Trademark Act 2019.

He also warned any individual or company to always comply with the set legislation or face legal action.