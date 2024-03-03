Penang to continue monitoring Air Itam, Teluk Bahang Dams’ water catchment area - Chow

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government will continue to monitor the water catchment area (KTA) at the Air Itam Dam and the Teluk Bahang Dam, before deciding on the second cloud seeding operation, as it has brought rain to the state yesterday.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said that Penang yesterday recorded 11.5 millimetres (mm) of rainfall at the Air Itam Dam and 3 mm at the Teluk Bahang Dam.

“The Mengkuang Dam recorded 47 mm in two days. It was recorded in two days of rain in the area.

“We will closely monitor the rain situation because if it starts raining they (National Disaster Management Agency) will consider (to do cloud seeding) and if necessary we will request more (cloud seeding),” he told reporters here today.

He said this after presenting the letters of appointment to members of the Women and Family Development Committee (JPWK) and the Penang Youth Committee (JBPP), here today.

Commenting further, Chow said that the state government will also try to ensure the effective capacity of the Air Itam Dam reaches 50 per cent by this May.

He said that various efforts have been carried out, including through the Air Itam Dam Action Plan 2024 (AIDAP 2024), and the latest level of the Air Itam Dam today is 37 per cent.

“We are trying to see that the condition of the Air Itam Dam is restored until its capacity reaches 50 per cent by May, and usually April will bring rain to Penang, but with climate change, we need to monitor the situation,” he said. - Bernama