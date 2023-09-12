Penang youth urged to take up modern agriculture to empower food security

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Youth in Penang are encouraged to venture into the modern agriculture sector towards the government’s efforts to reduce dependence on imported goods and further ensure food security, especially in this state.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the application of technology, innovation and modernisation in the field is not only capable of increasing production but also able to generate a good income.

“Previously many (youth) may not have seen the potential of this sector either in the field of agriculture, livestock breeding, plantation or fishing but we have now entered the era of agrotechnology where we can see a significant difference in terms of increased yields in addition to generating better income compared to traditional way.

“In addition, Penang is a port and a technology hub, so I hope they can take the opportunity by making this sector a career and help ensure the food supply in the state is sufficient and assured,“ he said.

He said this after officiating the celebration of Penang Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen’s Day (HPPNPP) 2023 and Eskpo Agorobuddies at Mara University of Technology (UiTM) Permatang Pauh, here, today which was also attended by state Agrotechnology, Food Security amd Cooperative Development Committee chairman Fahmi Zainol and Rector of UiTM Penang Branch Prof. Dr. Ahmad Rashidy Razali.

In the meantime Chow said that the government is aware of the importance of the youth in the field of agriculture, and has prepared two programmes which are the Young Farmers Programme and the Agricultural Entrepreneur Fund Programme to empower the role in the agricultural sector in this state.

In addition, he said RM4.6 million was allocated to the Veterinary Services Department (JPV) through the 2024 budget to implement activities and programmes that support the strengthening of livestock production in the state in order to develop a sustainable, resilient and high-tech agro-food sector. - Bernama