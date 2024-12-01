Penangites relieved as water supply gradually restored

GEORGE TOWN: Consumers in most areas in Seberang Perai and parts of Penang island, which were affected by the scheduled water supply disruptions due to the replacement of two 1.2 metres valves at the Sungai Dua water treatment plant, have gradually been regaining supply since yesterday (Jan 11).

Checks by Bernama found that residents have expressed their relief and gratitude to Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang (PBAPP), which has been working tirelessly since Wednesday (Jan 10) to ensure that affected consumers have their water supply restored on time.

One of the residents in Seberang Perai Utara, Amalina Musa, 28, said that her area in Maklom, Sungai Puyu, has had water restored since midnight.

“Around 10.30 pm (Jan 10), I tried to open the tap to see if there was water, but there was none. After that, I tried again at midnight... Alhamdulillah, there was water.

“I quickly collected containers and filled them up because I was afraid that if the water suddenly stopped, it would be difficult, as many household chores would be delayed,“ she told Bernama.

Amalina, who runs a car repair shop, is relieved that she can resume her business as usual.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Noor Atikah Zainal Anuar said that the water supply was restored in her residential area at Sri Bayu flat in Bayan Lepas, around 6.10 am today.

“I was surprised that there was water, earlier than expected... and there is still plenty of water stored previously. Anyway, thanks to PBAPP for facilitating our affairs,“ she said.

Meanwhile, residents in areas which have not yet received water, hope that the supply will be restored soon.

Mohd Faizal Hashim, 37, living in Teluk Kumbar, said that although water supply has not been restored in his housing area, he is not worried, as there are water tanks provided for residents.

PBAPP, in a statement this morning, said that the second phase of water supply restoration began at 6 am today with the optimal pumping of treated water from the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (LRA) to the island.

The aim is to restore water supply to 495,065 consumers by 6 am tomorrow (Jan 13).

A total of 590,000 consumers in Penang are affected by the four-day scheduled water supply disruption, from 6 am on Wednesday (Jan 10).

PBAPP said that at least 101 areas in Seberang Perai Utara and Seberang Perai Tengah are expected to receive water supply after 48 hours, while a total of 157 areas involving Seberang Perai Tengah, Seberang Perai Selatan, as well as Timur Laut and Barat Daya, will have water supply restored after 72 hours.–Bernama