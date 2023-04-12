Perak opposition reps praise Budget 2024

IPOH: An opposition assemblyman today praised the Perak government for providing an equal allocation for all representatives in the 2024 State Budget, tabled by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad on Friday.

Opposition leader Razman Zakaria (PN-Gunung Semanggol) said the equal allocation reflected a spirit of democracy and political maturity.

“Well done and congratulations to the Menteri Besar for giving the equal allocation to opposition and government representatives.

“Now other states like Selangor are following suit. This is also in line with the decree issued by the Sultan of Perak who wants the government to be fair to all citizens without discriminating and pressuring any party,“ he said when debating on the state’s 2024 Budget in the State Legislative Assembly.

Razman also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Menteri Besar for the special financial assistance of two months’ salary to civil servants.

“The opposition and I greatly appreciate the Menteri Besar’s decision to involve assemblymen and MPs from the opposition bloc in key meetings at the district level,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Akmal Kamarudin (PN-Selama) said the allocation of RM 384.1 million to implement various programmes and initiatives showed that the well-being of the rakyat (people) will continue to be prioritised.

“Based on the e-Kasih data, Selama remains as a district with the highest population of hardcore poor in the state of Perak.

“The time has come for the sub-district of Selama to be upgraded since there are existing public facilities such as Selama Hospital, Selama police headquarters (IPD) and so on,“ he said.

Dr Najihatussalehah Ahmad (PN-Bota) expressed hope that the recipients of the food aid under the Kad Perak Sejahtera initiative will be increased.

The house will sit again tomorrow. -Bernama