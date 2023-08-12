Perak to focus on five ‘sick’ housing projects next year

IPOH: The state government aims to help solve the problem of five ‘sick’ or abandoned housing projects in Perak next year.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng said the projects were Taman Cempaka 2 in Manjung, Taman Limau Emas in Beruas, Taman Seri Emas in Kampar, Taman Tapah Permai in Tapah and D’Aman Residency in Meru Raya, Ipoh.

“These five projects are among the ones that we will focus on, at the same time we are monitoring problems related to sick projects so that they can be completed even if delayed,“ she said when replying to a question from V.Bavani (PH-Malim Nawar) in the state legislative assembly today.

Ng said, the task force to tackle sick projects that was established by the state government in August, has started preliminary work to identify the problems and meetings were also held with the buyers.

“The sewage plant upgrade project at Taman Mayang Sari Phase 2 in Kuala Kangsar, which has been abandoned since 2018, is now on schedule,“ she said when replying to a question from Syed Lukman Hakim Syed Mohd Zin (PH-Chenderoh).–Bernama