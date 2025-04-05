A peculiar habit by a husband who converted his bathroom door into a savings container saw his wife recover a total of RM10,959.75 in collected coins after it was finally opened after five years.

In a post shared by TikTok account owner @kachacha528 recently, the bathroom door, completely filled with coins from years of savings, was finally opened by prying it open with a knife.

According to the account owner, believed to be an Indonesian citizen, this unique savings method involved her husband placing coins into a hole that had been carved into the door five years ago.

“Money goes in through the hole in the door,“ she explained.

“The door that was carved open will be replaced for free,“ they added.

In the comments section, many viewers expressed amazement at this creative way of saving coins collected over years through a bathroom door hole.

“This must mean paying every time you enter the bathroom, even in your own home,“ wrote @owner.hilang.

“After this, I’m going to check my bathroom door. Who knows, maybe my husband is saving money for the bathroom door too,“ commented @manjaa_.

“The true door of sustenance,“ remarked @libra.