KOTA BHARU: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) seized 18.032 kilogrammes of white crystal powder, suspected to be methamphetamine, worth RM585,664 in an abandoned car in Kampung Resak, Pasir Mas, last month (April 10).

Its Kelantan director, Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long, said that acting on a tip-off, an operation team from the Kota Bharu enforcement branch conducted a raid there at 7.18 am last April 10 and found a Proton Iswara car abandoned in the area.

He said an inspection of the car found a sack containing 17 compressed pieces of clear white powder resembling crystals, suspected to be methamphetamine.

“Initial investigations found that the syndicate involved is believed to be using the vehicle as a temporary storage place before the drugs were distributed to customers,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case is investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, which provides the death penalty or life imprisonment with not less than 15 strokes of the cane if convicted.

He urged the public with information related to smuggling activities, including cigarettes, liquor, firecrackers, drugs and vehicles to call the Customs Toll Free Line at 1-800-88-8855 or by contacting any nearby customs office.

The identity of the informant will be kept confidential,” he said.