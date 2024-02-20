Perlis Customs seizes nine high-powered motorcycles

PADANG BESAR: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) of Perlis seized nine high-powered motorcycles worth an estimated RM1.13 million, including tax, at the Wang Kelian Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex on Jan 16.

Perlis Customs director Ismail Hashim the motorcycles, valued at RM416,500, unpaid taxes estimated at RM715,130.50 and with no registration numbers, were seized from a transport vehicle during an inspection at the ICQS Complex at about 5 pm.

“Preliminary investigations found that all the motorcycles, including the Honda CBR 1000RR, BMW S1000RR, Yamaha R1, Aprilia RSV4 and M.V Agusta models, had no valid import permits or tax documents,” he told a media conference here today.

He said that a 37-year-old man, believed to be a representative of the transport company that brought in the motorcycles, was arrested to assist in the investigation before being released on bail, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 133 (1)(f) of the Customs Act 1967.

Meanwhile, he said they also confiscated six Thai-registered vehicles at different locations around Kedah and Perlis from January until Feb 13.

“The vehicles seized were worth RM255,000, with RM387,535 in unpaid duties. Of the six cases, one involved the arrest of a Thai national.

“Preliminary investigations found that several vehicles did not possess the International Circulation Permit (ICP) and some with expired ICP,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967. -Bernama