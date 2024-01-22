Personal driver charged with cutting stepson’s hand, forcing stepdaughter to drink urine

KUALA LUMPUR: A personal driver was charged in the Sessions Court here today on two counts of cutting his stepson’s hand and forcing his stepdaughter to drink urine.

The accused, R.Segaran, 38, however pleaded not guilty to both charges which were read out by the court interpreter before Judge Izralizam Sanusi.

For the first charge, the man is accused of cutting the hand of his stepson, aged 14 in a flat in Dang Wangi here, at 5 am, on Dec 15.

For the second charge, Segaran is accused of forcing the 10-year-old girl to drink urine through a bottle at 7 am on Dec 16 at the same place.

For both offences, the accused was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a maximum imprisonment of 20 years or both, if convicted.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Roslizi Sulaiman did not offer any bail because she was worried about the safety of the two victims if the accused was released on bail. The accused was not represented by a lawyer.

The court then set Feb. 28 for mention of the case.​ - Bernama