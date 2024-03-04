Petronas’ 50 Dreams initiative helps cancer-stricken fisherwoman turn the page

KUALA BESUT: A fisherwoman suffering from stage four ovarian cancer in Kampung Nail, here was pleasantly surprised when she received various assistance worth tens of thousands of ringgit from Petronas today.

Sapinah Mohd, 60, considered the aid comprising various fishing equipment including a new boat engine as well as other assistance for her family through the Petronas 50 Dreams initiative to be heaven-sent.

“Before fasting recently, a representative from Petronas came to my house and asked what I needed to improve the family’s economy.

“I told them that I wanted a new boat engine to replace the existing one that has been frequently damaged since I started fishing with my late husband, Wan Jusoh Ayop, in 2016,“ she said when met after the boat engine presentation ceremony by Petronas East Coast senior manager Yusri Anuar Ahmad at her home, today.

Sapinah said she was surprised when shortly after, Petronas informed her that she would not only receive a 60-horsepower boat engine and a new net, but also equipment for making pastries, while the front part of her house would be converted into a pastry-making workshop and sales centre.

The woman, who lost her husband on Nov 28 last year due to heart problems, said she had to continue fishing with her youngest son, Wan Nur Aidil, 22.

“Before this, I often went out fishing with my husband since 2017... not long after I was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer.

“My late husband invited me to head out to sea with him because he didn’t want me to be more stressed by staying at home... he was worried that I would always think about the illness I was suffering from which would affect my health,“ said Sapinah, who also suffers from kidney, nerve, heart and high blood pressure issues.

Currently living with seven people including her grandchildren, she said that the situation did not stop her from going to sea to support her family even though her income was uncertain.

At sea, Sapinah anchors and pulls the net while her son handles the boat. They usually leave after morning prayers and return around 2 pm.

“This assistance will certainly facilitate my work, and God willing, my sustenance may be better after this,“ said the fisherwoman who only managed to head to sea once since Ramadan due to her boat engine breaking down.

Meanwhile, Yusri Anuar said the Petronas 50 Dreams initiative was organised by the national petroleum company to realise the dreams of 50 selected Malaysians, including Saripah.

“This time, we fulfilled the dream of Sapinah, a fisherwoman. Her dream was to have a new boat engine to replace the damaged one.

“We hope that with this donation including the new building and equipment for making curry puffs, Sapinah will focus more on making curry puffs than heading out to the sea,“ he said.