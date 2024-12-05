PH victory signals people’s acceptance of Unity Govt’s policies - Political Leaders

HULU SELANGOR: The victory of Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) by-election yesterday sent a clear message that the people are starting to accept the policies introduced by the Unity Government, said DAP Central Executive Committee member Syahredzan Johan.

In today’s statement, Syahredzan said the cross-ethnic support that Pang Sock Tao received indicates that a political configuration based on unity and togetherness is the best formula for Selangor and the country.

“The defeat of Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the KKB by-election proves that their campaign using the 3R (royalty, religion and race) issues failed to woo the majority of voters in the state constituency.

“This loss should be a wake-up call to PN to abandon the divisive politics that they often employed. It is clear that such politics bring diminishing returns and are incapable of winning over states like Selangor or the nation,” said the Bangi MP, adding that people’s support can only be gained through politics with a moderate approach and unity.

Meanwhile, UMNO Veterans Association secretary Datuk Mustapha Yaakub said PH’s success demonstrates that the people in KKB reject politics based on slander and hatred promoted by the opposition.

“The people have chosen the politics of compassion and civility as advocated by UMNO. They are tired of the opposition’s lies,” he said in a statement.

Pang, 31, won with a 3,869-vote majority, defeating Khairul Azhari Saut (PN), Nyau Ke Xin (Independent) and Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia).

The by-election was called following the passing of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.