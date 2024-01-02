PHREC, KOAPB ink MoU, provide opportunities to Orang Asli community

TANJUNG MALIM: G Capital Berhad (GCAP) through its subsidiary, Perak Hydro Renewable Energy Corporation Sdn Bhd (PHREC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Koperasi Orang Asli Perak Berhad (KOAPB) to provide opportunities for skills enhancement and entrepreneurship development to the Orang Asli community and rural residents in the state.

The MoU was signed by PHREC Small Hydro Power Division chief Dzulkifly Abdul Khalid and KOAPB Chairman Datuk Suki Mee witnessed by Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick (pix) in conjunction with his working visit to Sungai Slim Hydro Power Station, near here today.

Ewon when met by reporters said the MoU would empower the cooperative to involve the Orang Asli community around the power station, and he believed that there would be several similar stations developed in other villages involving the concerned group.

“As the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, I highly appreciate the role of listed companies (like GCAP) in empowering cooperatives to involve these communities in our national development,“ he said.

GCAP in a statement informed that PHREC would contribute not only in terms of infrastructure but also by offering training programmes and skills improvement for the community such as business establishment and management courses, as well as digital literacy initiatives.

Meanwhile, Ewon said he was informed by the villagers in Pos Tenau, Sungai Slim, that they had yet to receive electricity supply, and conveyed their request to PHREC for discussion with Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

“I will also raise the request and wishes of this village with YAB DPM II (Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof), who is responsible for the Ministry of Energy Transition and Public Utilities, as well as the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation (Chang Lih Kang) as the MP of this area,“ he said.

Earlier, Ewon handed over school assistance contributed by Yayasan Bank Rakyat (YBR) totaling RM40,600 to 812 Orang Asli students at the ‘Back To School’ event for the Orang Asli Community of Perak at SK Pos Tenau in Sungai Slim.

Ewon said YBR had been providing school assistance since 2015 to alleviate the burden of parents or guardians in preparing their children for the school session.

He said the cash assistance was specifically provided to B40 families to assist in purchasing school supplies for their children such as uniforms, bags, and school shoes. -Bernama