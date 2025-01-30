KLIA Aerotrain saga: A disappointing delay

KUALA LUMPUR: The delay in resumption of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Aerotrain service, originally scheduled for January 2025, has been nothing short of disappointment after over two years of anticipation.

Universiti Kuala Lumpur Malaysian Institute of Aviation Technology economist (aviation and aerospace) Associate Professor Mohd Harridon Mohamed Suffian noted that the rescheduling could negatively impact the perception of KLIA.

The Aerotrain, which serves as a vital mode of transport between the airport terminals, was suspended in March 2023 for maintenance and upgrading works after a breakdown, with an initial promise to restore service in time for the New Year.

The service, which had been in operation for 25 years, has been a backbone of KLIA’s internal transport network since 1998.

“KLIA is the primary entry point for foreigners, tourists, and aviation traffic and thus it is imperative to parlay a positive apparition to the public,” he told Bernama recently.

He added that the delay could have repercussions on the aviation ecosystem, as a substantial decline in ‘confidence value’ can stifle economic vibrancy.

On Friday, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) announced that the Aerotrain service would now resume in the second quarter of 2025. The delay will not affect Malaysia’s role as ASEAN chairmanship.

During the briefing, MAHB managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said that the original timeline was “overambitious”.

Mohd Harridon emphasised that in any project, there should be a thorough due diligence when setting milestones and timelines, to ensure a realistic and equitable projection of the targeted deadline in accordance with the agreed cost.

MAHB Not Discounting Safety Element

However, despite the mounting excitement and expectations among passengers, MAHB said that the reopening of the Aerotrain has been delayed due to the need for additional safety measures and technical evaluations.

While the postponement has understandably caused inconvenience, it is a decision that reflects the airport operator’s commitment to prioritising safety over rushing to meet tight deadlines. Kudos to the airport operator.

In this regard, Mohd Harridon commended MAHB for proactively addressing the issue by terminating certain quarters that had failed to meet the agreed work packages.

Projection models such as the Delphi Model and Causal Model could appropriately be utilised to gain a better understanding of the technical predicaments that inherently exists and could also give better projections of the milestones.

The Delphi Model is a process used to arrive at a group opinion or decision by surveying a panel of experts, while the Causal Model provides a strategic perspective of aviation risk that can be used as input into the policy formulation process.

Having said that, MAHB has been transparent in communicating that the postponement was necessary to complete additional upgrades and thorough testing to ensure that the Aerotrain system meets the required safety standards.

Given the complexity and potential risks associated with a high-volume transport system, ensuring passenger safety should take precedence over hasty reopening.

Furthermore, with the airport operator’s recent privatisation deal to be concluded soon, there are hopes that this will lead to a more reliable travel experience and enhance MAHB’s competitive edge in the regional aviation sector in the long-term.

Mohd Harridon stressed that the privatisation deal is vital to alleviate the aviation ecosystem in Malaysia.

“Airports have evolved from a mere focal point of transportation to trade and commercial hubs that serve and entertain passengers through various means such as retail shopping, edutainment, fine dining, aesthetic ambiences and effective services, creating a trading centre that thrives and contributes to the nation’s economic stimulus,” he said.

He added that resuming the Aerotrain services will aid the acquirement of investors or stakeholders which will subsequently support the privatisation deal.

In the long term, this careful approach will undoubtedly ensure a smoother and more reliable travel experience for all.