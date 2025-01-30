BAGAN DATUK: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on leaders to put aside political differences and prioritise serving the people.

He emphasised that the trust and mandate given by the people must be honoured, regardless of political party, religion, or race.

“As politicians, we must not allow divisions among citizens. Whether we win by a large margin or a small one is secondary. What truly matters is that, once elected as members of parliament or assemblymen, we must fulfil our duty to serve,” he said when opening the RC Hall in Simpang Empat, Hutan Melintang here today.

The hall was built by a businessman from Bagan Datuk, M. Nagaraja, 69, who has been running a cendol business for the past 47 years.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Bagan Datuk MP, added that leaders must continue to reach out to the people in their constituencies, including the youth, whether they are working locally or abroad.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said he has known Nagaraja since he was 22 years old and gave him the title ‘Raja Cendol’ during an Aidilfitri do in 2007.

After the event, he took the opportunity to attend a Chinese New Year open house hosted by his family friends at the Dato Hj Abdullah Ahmad Hall here.

He was welcomed by Beh Song Wan, 62, his wife Tian Mee Ping, 56, and their two children.

Ahmad Zahid also mingled with the local community members who attended the event.