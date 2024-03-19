PKNS deny claims its 47-year-old complex in Shah Alam will be demolished

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) denied claims its 47-year-old complex in Shah Alam will be demolished.

In a statement yesterday, PKNS said the corporation was disappointed with such baseless claims and would lodge a report to the police as well as the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) against those spreading such fake news.

“PKNS wish to reiterate that are no plans to demolish the complex. The PKNS Complex is 47-years-old and a landmark in Shah Alam that plays an important role in providing business services and shopping facilities for residents in Selangor, especially residents staying in the area,” said the statement.

According to PKNS, a project to rejuvenate buildings on land owned by them in Section 14 of Shah Alam is part of the corporation’s plans to develop and provide better facilities and to spruce up Shah Alam with work expected to start by the third quarter of the year.

“The RM2 billion project will involve several plots of land in Section 14, including the SACC Mall and Shah Alam Convention Centre whereby the initial part of the project does not involve the PKNS Complex at all.

“Instead, the area will be upgraded to provide better facilities and service so that the local community and visitors can enjoy a conducive environment,” said the statement.

The statement added that the rejuvenation project was in line with the efforts of PKNS to assist in the development of Shah Alam as a carbon-free city with buildings upgraded to adopt the ‘centralised chill water’ system and green energy initiative.

“It is also to fulfill PKNS’ commitment to contribute towards the development of the city plus improve the overall socio economic status of Selangor.

“Throughout the upgrading process, business operations at the PKNS Complex will continue as usual and visitors will be able to continue using the facilities and services for their shopping experience,” said the statement. - Bernama