PKR to continue rejuvenation to meet aspirations of youth - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts to rejuvenate PKR, which is now 25 years old, need to continue by ensuring that every party policy, programme and activity meets the aspirations of today’s youth, said PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil.

He said to ensure more young people are interested in the party’s struggle, talented young leadership also needs to be highlighted.

“Insya-Allah (God willing), we will strive to better understand the hearts of young people, especially in the current situation where rapid changes are happening with the presence of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and changes in the way we work.

“So, these changes need to be adopted and applied in the activities, programmes and policies that PKR wants to advocate... This is what I see as the next step,“ he said.

He told reporters this when met at the PKR 25th Anniversary Celebration Night at the Sentul Depot here tonight.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also PKR president, other top PKR leaders and representatives of other Unity Government parties also attended the celebration.

Fahmi, who is also Communications Minister, said that although the party has celebrated its 25th anniversary, there is still much more to achieve and many things that have been planned need to be organised and implemented as best as possible.

“As the Prime Minister said, we cannot be hasty when implementing change or reform.

“We need to take time for some of the plans made by PKR because part of the change we want to bring must have a strong foundation, whether it’s a good economic foundation and so on. We must manage these basic aspects first; God willing, it will go well,“ he said.