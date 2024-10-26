Hindu civil servants can use CTR a day before or second day of Deepavali - PSD

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed that the (one day) unrecorded leave (CTR) in conjunction with Deepavali for Hindu civil servants can either be taken a day earlier (eve of Deepavali) or the second day of Deepavali, starting this year.

In a statement, the Public Service Department (PSD) said that the use of CTR is subject to acceptance by the respective authorities and the circular on the matter has been extended to all State Public Servants, Statutory Authorities and Local Authorities.

“This year’s Deepavali Day falls on Thursday, Oct 31, 2024. In this regard, the one-day CTR for civil servants who are Hindu and serve in states where Deepavali Day is a public holiday is on Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024 or Friday, Nov 1, 2024.

“The government wishes a Happy Deepavali and hopefully this additional leave can provide more space for employees to welcome the celebration.

Deepavali falls on Oct 31 which is declared a federal public holiday.