Coach Nafuzi hopes players’ salary arrears issue will be resolved soon

ALOR SETAR Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) players are hopeful that the ongoing issue of salary arrears will be resolved soon, serving as a morale boost for their upcoming Super League matches, said head coach Mohd Nafuzi Zain.

He said that resolving this matter would be welcome news and a motivational lift for the players as they prepare rigorously.

“We have just a short period before meeting our next opponent, Sabah. With only three or four days for preparation, we need to be fully ready, as Sabah boasts a strong team,” he said.

He said that while the current KDA FC squad remains resilient, the players need an ‘energy booster’ - a revitalising boost that could give them an edge. We all know the tonic they need,” he added.

He shared this with reporters following last night’s 1-1 draw against PDRM at Darul Aman Stadium, a result that saw both teams taking one point each.

KDA FC’s goal came from Jose Clayton in the 28th minute, while PDRM equalised with a goal from Aremu Timothy in the 56th minute.

Nafuzi expressed pride in his players, commending their professional attitude and determination to avoid dropping points at home in last night’s match.

Meanwhile, PDRM head coach P. Maniam was pleased with his team’s performance, as they managed to hold KDA FC to a draw and secure one valuable point.

“Playing against Kedah is no easy feat as they’re one of the strongest teams, so earning a point here is incredibly valuable for us,” he said.