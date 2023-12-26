PKR Youth lodges police report against Federal Territories PAS commissioner

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories PKR Youth wing has lodged a police report against Federal Territories PAS commissioner Azhar Yahya over his statement about local elections at the Setapak police station here today.

Its chief Mohammad Azfar Aza Azhar said Azhar Yahya’s statement was racist as he claimed that local elections would cause racial tensions, in addition to being factually wrong.

“We understand there might be those who agree and disagree about local elections, but (why) play up racial issues and use wrong facts.

“He (Azhar) said that Lembah Pantai and Bandar Tun Razak are areas with non-Malay majorities. That’s factually wrong as Lembah Pantai has 59 per cent Malay voters, 17 per cent Chinese voters and 11 per cent Indian voters...in Bandar Tun Razak, Malays make up 62 per cent of the voters, and the rest are non-Malays,” he told reporters after lodging the police report.

Meanwhile, Federal Territories PKR vice-president and Wangsa Maju division chief Lai Chen Heng, who also lodged a police report on the same matter, described the statement as insensitive, and expressed hope that the police would take necessary action to stop such statements from recurring.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah confirmed receiving the reports and said that the case had been referred to the Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit as it touched on the 3R (race, religion and royalty) issues.

Azhar Yahya had posted his statement on several social media platforms earlier. -Bernama