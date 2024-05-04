PLUS improves 18 Smart Lane locations to ease traffic congestion during Raya

TANJONG MALIM: PLUS Malaysia Berhad will improve 18 Smart Lane locations on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) to ensure smooth traffic flow during this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

PLUS operations senior general manager Mohd Yusuf Abdul Aziz said among them was to improve notification and warning signs in terms of design and quantity.

“We also have Variable Message Signs (VMS) and will instal flashing green lights on the signages as an indication that the Smart Lane is being activated,” he told reporters during a survey of the Smart Lane location between Slim River and Sungkai at KM367.3-KM354 (northbound) near here today.

Smart Lane is introduced to increase the lane capacity at identified routes to help alleviate congestion during peak hours and improve traffic flow along the highway.

Meanwhile, Mohd Yusuf reminded motorists that it is an offence for any party to misuse the emergency lanes as the matter is subject to existing laws.

As such, he called on all highway users to give way to those in emergencies such as the police and ambulance when using the Smart Lane.

He also advised highway users to plan their journeys by picking suitable dates and times to begin their road trips.

Motorists are also advised to prepare themselves for longer drives and ensure their payment cards have sufficient balance.

He said traffic information can be obtained by downloading the PLUS application, following the X@PLUSTrafik account, Chatbot PUTRI, VMS at selected locations or calling PLUSLINE at 1800-88-0000.

PLUS had previously estimated that a total of 2.1 million vehicles per day would use the expressway on April 5, 6, 8, 9, 12, 13 and 14 due to the festive holiday, compared to 1.82 million during normal peak hours.

The increase is also due to the two-day toll exemption for all highway users for Class 1 (private vehicles) on April 8 and April 9.